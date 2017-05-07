Emmanuel Macron: French Supporters Cheering In Relief That He Beat Marine Le Pen

France has a new president named Emmanuel Macron! The country erupted in celebration after the he was announced as the projected winner over extreme right-wing opponent Marine Le Pen in videos and tweets that you have to see!

Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron, 39, has become the youngest and newest president of France and the country is in the midst of a major celebration on Sunday, May 7. He beat out Marine Le Pen, 48, in an election that was watched around the world. Emmanuel took 65.5% of the vote and the extremist right-wing politician won over 34.5%. The crowds gathered and absolutely erupted when Emmanuel was revealed as the next president as they ferociously waved their French flags.

Accompanied by "Ode to Joy" and cheered by overjoyed supporters, Macron arrives at rally after French election win: https://t.co/mx5TaqVbLz pic.twitter.com/1AdhDbe09a — ABC News (@ABC) May 7, 2017

France has rejected hatred and chosen love instead. Vive la France, Macron 🇫🇷 #FrenchElection #Presidentielle2017 pic.twitter.com/LfkrBcHtN8 — Dave Bernhardt (@AstrobiologyGuy) May 7, 2017

Victory for Macron, for France, the EU, & the world. Defeat to those interfering w/democracy. (But the media says I can't talk about that) — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 7, 2017

Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2017

I'm so happy that Macron won the French election 🙌🏼😭 At least some people still have sense in this crazy world! 🙌🏼🎉 — Anna Todd (@imaginator1dx) May 7, 2017

This election came two weeks after the initial election on April 23. Emmanuel was pegged as the favorite to win in the round after he won 8,5000 votes (24%) by the first round on Apr. 23. He surprisingly has never held political office before he served was a part of President Francis Hollande‘s staff as deputy secretary-general of the Élysée. Marine took only 7,6000 votes (21.30%) in the round one. She was considered a controversial candidate because of her anti-immigration policies. Marine also discussed the possibility of France leaving the European Union, which could have led to the end of the organization. People also worried that she be anti-Semitic policies similar to her extremist right-wing policies like her father Jean-Marie Le Pen, 88.

President Donald Trump, 70, congratulated Emmanuel on his victory. “Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron on his big win today as the next President of France. I look very much forward to working with him!” he wrote. Hillary Clinton, 69, also shared her thoughts on the news and said, “Victory for Macron, for France, the EU, & the world. Defeat to those interfering w/democracy. (But the media says I can’t talk about that).” People were super excited and took to Twitter to share the news. “MACRON WINS!!! *exhales*” one user wrote. “Congratulations France! A truly great nation faces the world confidently and doesn’t hide behind walls,” another tweet read. One thrilled French citizen shared a powerful video of the cheering crowds and wrote, “France has rejected hatred and chosen love instead. Vive la France, Macron.”

France's new president Emmanuel Macron takes the stage to the sound of the European anthem #Presidentielle2017 pic.twitter.com/eq90GlAz4x — Lars Scholtyssyk (@lars_scho) May 7, 2017

This French election just gave me hope — Mariama (@xiramb) May 7, 2017

Congratulations France! A truly great nation faces the world confidently and doesn't hide behind walls. #frenchelection #macron — David Francis (@ZeusLDN) May 7, 2017

HollywoodLifers, were you surprised by the election results? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!