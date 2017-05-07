Emmanuel Macron Becomes Youngest French President After Defeating Marine Le Pen

REX/Shutterstock

We have a winner! After an inconclusive first round on Apr. 23, a run-off election held two weeks later officially nominated Emmanuel Macron as France’s new President. The results were close, but he ended up defeating Marine Le Pen. Read on for the details!

Big congratulations are in order for Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron, 39, who just became the newest and youngest President of France! His victory comes exactly two weeks after the initial election on April 23, but because neither party won a majority, they cast a revote on May 7. In the end, Emmanuel was elected over Marine Le Pen, 48, according to a projection from NBC News. He won 65.5% of the votes compared to extreme right-wing Marine’s 34.5%, according to the BBC. This year’s running also included politician Francois Charles Amand, who didn’t make it far enough to reach the finals.

Leading up to the election, Emmanuel from the En Marche! party was favored to win. He gathered a little over 8,5000 votes (24%) by the first round — but Marine was always trailing close behind. And it would be foolish to underestimate the competition. Marine scooped up roughly 7,6000 votes (21.30%) by round one. France’s politicians basically called it a tie and felt that voters would change their mind by the time a second round came along. Marine ran a controversial right-wing campaign. She talked about France potentially leaving the European Union if she won, which would have likely led to falling apart. People have speculated that she had anti-Semitic beliefs like her father Jean-Marie Le Pen, 88, who was also an extreme right-wing politician.

As we wish Emmanuel all the best of luck in his new endeavor, check out these fast facts about both candidates. Emmanuel married his high school drama teacher, Brigitte Macron, who is 24 years his senior. Marine’s personal life is equally as fascinating! Did you know she’s in a romantic relationship with the vice president of the National Front, Louis Aliot! Talk about a power couple! We tip our hats to both presidential nominees for playing a fair and respectful game!

