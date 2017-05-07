Emma Watson Looks Fierce With Sleek Updo & Pink Lip At MTV Movie & TV Awards

REX/Shutterstock

She’s the belle of the ball! Emma Watson stunned at the MTV Movie & TV Awards with her slicked-back updo and simple, sexy makeup. As always, Emma looked like perfection!

Emma Watson, 27, went for a sexy and edgy look at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. Let’s start with her makeup. She kept things simple with strong black eyeliner, light shadow, and a pretty pink lip. The actress looked like she had on any makeup at all! Emma’s hair was slicked back into an updo that was clipped in the back. Emma paired her beauty look with one fierce outfit. Her black dress with silver sequins was super hot!

Throughout her press tour for Beauty & the Beast, Emma showed off so many glamorous looks. She proved she was a real-life princess on the red carpet. Her makeup was always on point. At the NYC premiere for the movie, Emma rocked a romantic updo and a classic red lip. One of our favorite Emma hairstyles was at the LA premiere. She had her hair styled in a braided updo with golden quill halo and and golden quill bobbis.

Emma and Beauty & the Beast are up for several MTV Movie & TV Awards this year because of her : Best Kiss, Best Actor, and Movie of the Year. The live-action version of the 1991 animated movie has become one of 2017’s biggest blockbusters so far. There’s not a person out there who doesn’t love Beauty & the Beast, and we predict Emma and the cast will go home winners!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Emma’s hair and makeup at the MTV Movie & TV Awards? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.