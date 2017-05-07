Emma Watson Stuns In Black Dress With Silver Sequins At 2017 MTV Awards

REX/Shutterstock

One of this year’s most buzzed-about movie stars, Emma Watson, hit the red carpet at the MTV Movie TV Awards on May 7…and she looked absolutely stunning in a black, one-sleeved dress embellished with large, silver sequins.

Her long press tour for Beauty and the Beast may be over, but Emma Watson, 27, is still attending events to promote the movie — and that included the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7! The gorgeous actress always looks stunning at high-profile events, and it was no different this time around. Emma wore a gorgeous, halter top dress with one sheer sleeve that featured big silver sequins across the left side of her chest, across her body and down to the bottom. The top right side and bottom left side of the dress were black, adding a stark contrast to the embellished portions of the ensemble.

The look went perfect with Emma’s sleek hair and makeup, too. She slicked her hair back into a two tight buns for the event, and while she kept her eye shadow simple, she opted for some pretty dramatic liner to go with the dark portions of the gown. It may have been pouring rain and hailing on the walk into the event, but Emma’s look wasn’t affected at all — stunning!

Emma is attending the event as a two-time nominee, for Best Actor in a Movie and Best Kiss, for the lip lock she shared with Dan Stevens in Beauty and the Beast. Aside from Beauty and the Beast, Emma also starred in The Circle this year. She currently has no other projects in the works that have been announced yet, so hopefully this gives her an opportunity for a nice, long and well-deserved break!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Emma’s look at the MTV Movie & TV Awards?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.