Olympic Diving Champion Tom Daley Marries Dustin Lance Black In Fairy Tale Wedding

Tom Daley dove head first into love when he married boyfriend Dustin Lance Black in a gorgeous fairy tale wedding on May 5. The ceremony where the two lovers were joined in matrimony was absolutely magical!

Olympic diving champion Tom Daley, 22, is apparently quite the romantic. The day he was to wed his beau Dustin Lance Black, 42, he started off the festivities by crying out “Romeo, Romeo, wherefore art though, Romeo?” to Dustin before the ceremony!

Tom was of course pretending to be Shakespeare’s Juliet in the famous balcony scene, as he stood on a real balcony at Bovey Castle in Dartmoor national park where the couple tied the knot in a perfectly magical ceremony on May 5, according to The Sun.

The diver and the Academy Award-winning screenwriter invited 50 of their closest friends and family members to their wedding at the gorgeous five-star resort close to Plymouth, Devon, where Tom spent his childhood.

Dustin, who goes by Lance, had his family come all the way over from California and the pair splurged by renting out the whole 58-room hotel for a weekend of wedding bliss. For frame of reference, the normal rates at the hotel begin at around £200 a night. Whoa!

The ceremony was held in the Cathedral Room of Bovey Castle, wear Tom (wearing a burgundy suit) and Lance (wearing a navy suit) were joined in matrimony while a string quartet captivated the crowd.

The sophisticated affair included a three-course cordon-bleu dinner with champagne, wine and a “massive cake” that Tom picked out specifically for the occasion. Guests then got the chance to snap a pic in a photo boot in the shape of a Leyland Mini. Snazzy!

The reception went into the wee hours of the morning as guests partied in the hotel’s Dartmoor Suite ballroom. We hope no one turned into a pumpkin at midnight!

Tom and Lance met in 2013 and have been engaged for a year and a half, though it hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the pair. Tom has been through several cheating scandals, but has made it clear that he was committed to Lance once they were getting married.

We wish them all the best!

