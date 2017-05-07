Dannielynn Birkhead Looks Like Anna Nicole’s Twin At Kentucky Derby — Sweet Pics

Courtesy of Twitter

Mama would be so proud! Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead looked identical to the late model when she showed up at the 2017 Kentucky Derby with her dad Larry Birkhead on March 6. Dannielynn’s adorable look would totally have Anna smiling from ear to ear!

Anna Nicole Smith‘s daughter Dannielynn Birkhead, 10, is looking so grown-up these days! The little girl joined her dad Larry Birkhead, 44, at the Kentucky Derby on March 6 and was the spitting image of her late mother in her gorgeous racing day look. Dannielynn wore an adorable dress made up of several different shades of pink which she accessorized with a fascinator hat and shoes with flower buckles. How precious!

Larry and Dannielynn live out in the country in Kentucky and are regulars at the Kentucky Derby, having attended the annual horse race together for the past seven years. The day of the race Larry tweeted a pic of he and his daughter, showing off how big she is now and telling a little anecdote about her mama.

“Dannielynn b4 she raided the dessert room at the Barnstable-Brown Party where I met her Mom in 2003 #lifefullcircle #BarnstableBrownParty,” Larry wrote, captioning a pic he tweeted of he and little Dannielynn standing beside a colorful cake at the party.

Larry has been raising his daughter all on his own ever since her mother passed away when she was just 5 months old.

The former Playmate of the Year died at 39 years old from a drug overdose, leaving behind the daughter who looks so much like her now they could be twins.

Larry has said he’s working hard to make sure that his daughter has a different life than her mother.



