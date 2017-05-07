‘SNL:’ Chris Pine Fights Back Against Being Confused For Chris Evans & Chris Pratt

Courtesy of NBC

There are SO many hot guys in Hollywood named Chris. Tonight’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ host, Chris Pine, fought back against fans who often mistake him for fellow actors Chris Evans and Chris Pratt. Watch the hilarious musical number below!

It was honestly hard to pay attention to anything Chris Pine, 36, was saying in the opening monologue because we were so distracted by his ruggedly handsome looks. Here’s a brief synopsis though. The actor, who is currently promoting the highly-anticipated superhero flick Wonder Woman starring Gal Gadot, made his Saturday Night Live debut on May 6 with a musical number that threw punches at Chris Evans and Chris Pratt. For the opening monologue, Mr. Pine just wanted to clear up all the rumors — he’s NOT the guy in Guardians Of The Galaxy 2!

Leading up to tonight, the Star Trek hottie filmed a dance-y promo with Kate McKinnon that takes a tour of the SNL backstage scene. And who better to feature in the background than musical guest LCD Soundsystem? The New York-based rock-meets-electronic group will drop TWO new singles today off their upcoming album. In the meantime, however, Chris and Kate danced themselves clean in the promo shoot. The pair try mess around in the dressing room with colorful wigs, hair straighteners, and Kate even dons a fake baby bump!

After hearing Chris’ opening monologue, we’re just dying to see his role as Captain Kirk in Wonder Woman — set for release June 2. The trailer itself already makes our hearts pound! Set in the fictional world of Themyscira, a young Diana chances her dreams of becoming a total badass who knows how to fight with swords, dodge shooting arrows, and dominate the competition with her magical metallic wrist cuffs. Oh, and of course she picks up a gold whip as well!

