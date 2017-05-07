‘SNL:’ Chris Pine Has Sexy Lip Sync Battle With Bobby Moynihan — Watch Their Dance Moves

Courtesy of NBC

We LOVE a good lip sync battle! In a room filled with macho mechanics trying to outdo each other with their masculinity, Chris Pine and Bobby Moynihan proved that real men can still love Erika Janye’s music and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race.’ Check out the skit!

Stop whatever you’re doing. Chris Pine, 36, just shook his booty to Erika Jayne‘s smash hit “XXPEN$IVE” on Saturday Night Live! The hilarious skit started out with tonight’s host and Bobby Moynihan sitting around a table playing cards with a group of male mechanics. One by one, each guy says something about themselves that makes him a “real man.” That is until all of them simultaneously confess that they love listening to Erika’s music and are obsessed with the TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

No words can express the joy I feel, watching Chris Pine NAIL an @erikajayne lip sync battle! @nbcsnl #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/GhAhIsQDHZ — Jason Neil Marshall (@jmarsha22) May 7, 2017

The skit reaches new levels of awesomeness when the Wonder Woman actor (not to be confused with Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth, or Chris Evans) and Bobby break into a hilarious dance routine, complete with twirling, twerking, and lip syncing. But when a female costumer enters the shop, the guys immediately revert back to their machismo ways as if nothing ever happened. IS THIS REALLY WHAT HAPPENS WHEN MEN HANG OUT? Do they sing along to pop songs instead of pounding back beers?

Needless to say Chris did a phenomenal job on Saturday Night Live! He opened the show with a musical number dedicated to all the fans who confuse him for another actor named Chris. And trust us, there’s many on them in Hollywood. (See list above). The Star Trek hunk also nodded to his fictional character, Captain Kirk, in a skit about life aboard the Enterprise. Musical guest LCD Soundsystem also rocked the house tonight with their two debut singles, “American Dream” and “Call The Police.” Now we can’t wait for some Melissa McCarthy and HAIM next week!

HollywoodLifers, what was your favorite skit from tonight’s SNL? Was it Chris’ dance off?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.