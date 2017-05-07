Boston Celtics Vs. Washington Wizards Game 4 Live Stream: Watch The NBA Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

The turnout for Game 4 when the Boston Celtics take on the Washington Wizards will most likely be bigger than ever. Why? The brawl between Kelly Oubre and Kelly Olynyk during Game 3 really brought out the bad blood between the two teams. Who will win the May 7th game? WATCH!

Taylor Swift‘s “Bad Blood” has never seemed so pertinent… that is, until the Washington Wizards and the Boston Celtics went at it in Game 3, May 4. But, it’s a new day, and hopefully a less physical one as well. The Wizards will host the Celtics tonight, May 7 at 6:30 PM ET! And, hopefully we won’t see any body checks. WATCH THE GAME, BELOW!

If there’s one thing both the Celtics and the Wizards brought to Game 3 of the playoffs, it was the hate; Hate that’s been boiling to the ceiling throughout the regular season. In just one game, there were three ejections, eight technicals, and an endless amount of sh-t-talking.

Wizards’ rookie, Kelly Oubre, 21, took a painfully hard screen from Kelly Olynyk, 26, that smashed him to the floor. But, Oubre shot right back up and immediately body checked Olynyk, which resulted in a flagrant-2 foul. He was ejected from the game just five minutes into the second quarter. Washington’s Brandon Jennings, 27, and Boston’s Terry Rozier, 23, were also ejected. In the end, the Wizards avoided going 3-0 to the Celtics when they pulled the win, 118-89.

“We don’t like them and they don’t like us,” Isaiah Thomas, 28, said in a press conference after the heated matchup. “It’s just what it is. Two teams competing. Whatever bad blood we had during the season has carried over to the playoffs, but we’re just competing and trying to win. And they did that today. We took care of business at home. Now we just have to try to get game 4.”

And, Thomas was right. The Celtics are especially going to need an All-Star performance by him going into Game 4. Hopefully he had a call and/or a film-watching session with Kobe Bryant, 38, before tonight’s game.

It’s unknown if the league will take further disciplinary action after the Game 3 brawl So, fans may be in for another battle round during tonight’s Game 4. Stay tuned! You can find the live stream links to watch all of the action, below!

