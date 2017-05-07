Cara Delevingne Defies Traditional Beauty Standards With Shaved Head At MTV

REX/Shutterstock

Fresh off her futuristic Met Gala beauty look, Cara stunned again at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7. Get the details on her hair and makeup below!

Cara Delevingne has done it again! She shaved her head in April for an upcoming movie role where she plays a dying woman. She showed off her look with TONS of confidence at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on May 7. She paired her bald head with a dark red lip and a wash of makeup over her eyes that looked like a mask.

We love that she can pull off any look!

Cara recently posted photos of her new shaved head on Instagram and wrote: “The more we embrace who we are as people and rely less on our physical attributes, the more empowered we become. Beauty shouldn’t be so easily defined. It is limitless.”

She continued: “Its exhausting to be told what beauty should look like. I am tired of society defining beauty for us. Strip away the clothes, Wipe Off the make up, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions. Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful?”

We love her the way she is!

