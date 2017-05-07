Cara Delevingne Is Smoking Hot In An LBD At The MTV Movie & TV Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Cara Delevingne is bringing the fire to the MTV Movie & TV Awards, and who would expect anything less?! The bald beauty rocked a sexy LBD as she worked the step & repeat.

Bold, bald and beautiful! Cara Delevingne, 24, is keeping the incredible outfits coming! Following her fabulous silver look at the Met Gala, Cara appeared in an embellished LBD to present at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Hot, hot, hot! Cara worked the MTV Movie & TV Awards, showing off her perfect bod in a mini black dress, embellished with silver chainmail and a plunging neck. Cara also rocked a pair of thigh-high heeled boots and kept accessories to a minimum. With a vampy lip and her fabulously bald head, Cara was absolutely one of the best dressed of the night.

The model-turned-actress has been in a share of movies this last year, including Kids In Love, Suicide Squad and London Fields. She is currently filming the movie Life In A Year with Jaden Smith, for which she shaved her head. Cara will play a dying girl whose boyfriend, upon realizing she only has a year to live, wants to give her an entire life in the year she has left.

Cara not only shaved her head for the movie, but also because she was tired of the way society defines beauty. In an Instagram showing off her bare head, Cara wrote, “Its exhausting to be told what beauty should look like. I am tired of society defining beauty for us. Strip away the clothes, Wipe Off the make up, cut off the hair. Remove all the material possessions. Who are we? How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful?”

She’s truly such an inspiration to all and is beautiful on the inside and out! HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Cara’s outfit at the MTV Movie & TV Awards?

