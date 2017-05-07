Camila Cabello, J. Balvin & Pitbull Light Up The Stage At MTV Awards With ‘Hey Ma’

Courtesy of MTV

Slay Camila, slay! Camila Cabello, Pitbull, and J. Balvin tore up the stage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7 with their performance of ‘Hey Ma’. Needless to say, it was one of the most awesome moments of the jam-packed night!

“Hey Ma”! Have you ever seen a more high energy performance? Pittbull, J. Balvin and Camilla Cabello tore up the stage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards for a sexy tribute to the Fast and the Furious franchise. Surrounded by scantily-clad dancers strutting their stuff on the stage, the trio got the entire audience up and out of their seats with that killer song. Camila looked absolutely gorgeous of course, with voluminous, tousled hair and a red floral dress over black hot pants. She did all this while getting lowered onto the stage on top of an engine!

How cool was that? Camila’s latest song is a total jam, and that was a truly incredible performance to match. Since going solo after leaving Fifth Harmony, Camila’s shown how talented she really is — and how she has great taste in picking collaborators. Seriously; first Machine Gun Kelly, now Pitbull and J. Balvin? What a lineup!

“Hey Ma” is such a smash hit right now. The song was featured in the opening of The Fate of the Furious, which is pretty much a high honor. You know the very start of the film, when Toretto (Vin Diesel) gets involved in a crazy car race through the streets of Havana? That’s this trio’s song playing over the epic Spanish track. So cool!

The MTV Movie & TV Awards is far from the first time Camila’s slayed at an awards show. The prestigious event, broadcast on MTV on May 7, was possibly the biggest show she’s played as a solo artist, and she killed it. Previously, she turned heads and took names at the Kids Choice Awards, singing “Bad Things” with MGK. Then, she lit up the red carpet at the Radio Disney Awards. Kids shows are fun and everything, but her performance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards shows that she’s made it to the big leagues. Welcome, Camila!

