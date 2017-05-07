Camila Cabello Shows Off Big Waves & Bangs At MTV Movie & TV Awards

AP Photo

There’s no look Camila Cabello can’t rock! The singer looked flawless at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7. Her bangs, loose waves, and sexy makeup were so point! This is definitely one of our favorite Camila beauty looks yet!

Camila Cabello, 20, hit the red carpet and the stage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards looking like a true queen. Her hair was big and bold, with sexy loose waves falling past her shoulders. We can’t get enough of those bangs! She also rocked dark eyeliner and a pretty pink lip. Camila was perfect, as always!

Camila slayed up on stage during her performance of “Hey Ma” with J. Balvin and Pitbull. She descended from the ceiling in a sexy red dress. Slay, girl!

As a new solo artist, Camila has been attending so many red carpet events to promote her music. She looked like a princess at the 2017 Grammys in a gorgeous silver gown. To top off her look, Camila rocked loose waves and a pretty pink lip. She also performed at the Kids’ Choice Awards in March 2017 and stunned with her messy mini buns hairstyle. The KCAs are always a fun show to let loose at, and we’re glad Camila had fun with her look.

The “Bad Things” singer has really taken off since splitting from Fifth Harmony in Dec. 2016. She’s teamed up with Machine Gun Kelly, 27, Pitbull, 36, Cashmere Cat, 29, and more. We can’t wait for her debut album!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Camila’s hair and makeup at the MTV Movie & TV Awards? Let us know!

