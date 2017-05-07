Camila Cabello Sports Super Short Floral Frock On MTV Movie Awards Red Carpet

Associated Press

Camila Cabello showed up to the MTV Movie & TV Awards rocking a floral mini dress, and honestly, we are SO here for it! While definitely an unusual choice for the red carpet, the singer OWNED her fashion choice and she totally seemed to be having a good time. And those long legs of hers? Stunning!

Camila Cabello, 20, flaunted her toned legs at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on May 7, and we loved her confidence as she strutted the red carpet in her micro-mini floral dress. Talk about a fun fashion moment! The singer’s frock, while super short, had a soft feminine edge to it as it was covered in a delicate floral print and even featured a ribbed collar with a sheer fabric overlay.

The X Factor alum’s legs weren’t the only thing on display in front of the cameras though, Camila’s dress also had a plunging neckline that was arguably the main attraction of her ensemble. To complete her look, the brunette beauty kept it simple by pairing her dress with minimal black ankle-strap heels and a black box clutch. And did anyone else notice that ring on her right pointer finger? SO beautiful, right?

Always bringing her red carpet best, we’re not surprised Camila chose such a unique look for the MTV Movie Awards. Just last month, at the Radio Disney Music Awards, the star stunned in an all-white ensemble featuring an off-the-shoulder top and floor-length skirt.

Camila obviously looks amazing for her big night, and we don’t blame her for pulling out all the stops. After all, the former Fifth Harmony member will be performing “Hey Ma” alongside none other than Pitbull and J Balvin tonight! And let’s not forget that Camila just received her first award as a solo artist for her song “Bad Things” at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, so clearly the singer is on a roll!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — how amazing does Camila look tonight? Do you love her hair and makeup?

