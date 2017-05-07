Tyga & Blac Chyna Reconciling? They Love Making Kylie Jenner & Rob Kardashian ‘Jealous’

Blac Chyna and Tyga sparked rumors that they could reunite when they were spotted in Las Vegas. Was her sexy dance video to get Rob’s attention? You’ll be shocked if she ever would reunite with Tyga, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Blac Chyna, 28, might be hanging out with Tyga, 27, again, but she reportedly wouldn’t ever get back together with him. “Tyga and Blac are not reconciling, as far as she’s concerned, been there done that,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It didn’t work the first time round so it’s unlikely it would work a second time.” The exes were both in Las Vegas on May 6 and we have a hard time believing that they couldn’t be in the same place for second weekend in a row.

#PressPlay When the Henny hits! A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on May 7, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Chyna reportedly would not want to reunite with Tyga, but she has realized it’s important for their son King, 4, to have both his parents in his life. “They’re hanging out because she wants them to work on developing a good relationship, for the sake of King,” the insider told us. Chyna rocked a super sexy dress while in Las Vegas and did an incredibly sultry dance. Could it have been to get her ex Rob Kardashian’s attention?

Tyga and Chyna reportedly haven’t minded the added attention that reuniting has brought. “It helps that being seen out together ensures that they both keep firmly in the spotlight, as well as making Rob and Kylie jealous. They love adding fuel to the fire and keeping everyone guessing,” the source said.

