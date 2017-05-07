Big Sean Slays With Performance Of ‘Jump Out The Window’ At 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

AP Images

YASS! Big Sean brought down the house on May 7th in Los Angeles, at the MTV Movie & TV Awards with his performance of his hot new track, ‘Jump Out The Window’. Keep reading for all the details from this sexy appearance.

With mic in hand, standing on top of a house full of windows, Big Sean, 29, rocked the world. The rapper made a big splash at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in front of some of the coolest people in the world. The kids from Stranger Things were in the star-studded audience, throwing their hands in the air to Big Sean’s hot new track, ‘Jump Out The Window,’ as were, wrestling star John Cena and actor Vin Diesel. Hosted by the hilarious Adam DeVine, Big Sean’s performance was one in night of several incredible moments. Check it out:

Big Sean was a highlight of the 26th edition of the annual award show honoring categories the fans really care about, like best kiss, best villain and best tearjerker. C’mon people, this is not your momma’s Oscar show! Big Sean’s performance came during a year when, for the first time ever, the popcorn shaped trophies were given out for television as well as for movies.

Noah Cyrus, 17, was also in the house getting down on stage for the fans. Noah, the younger sister of Miley Cyrus, sang her new single, ‘Stay Together,’ the follow-up to her debut smash hit, ‘Make Me (Cry). Big Sean performed one of the many hot tracks off his new album, ‘I Decided,’ which was released at the beginning of 2017.

Also joining Big Sean and Noah performing at the MTV Awards were J Balvin, Pitbull and former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello. The talented trio combined forces to rock their new single ‘Hey Ma,’ which is featured on the soundtrack from the action hit movie The Fate Of The Furious.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Big Sean’s performance? Where did Big Sean’s performance rank among the highlights of the MTV Movie & TV Awards? Let us know what was your favorite moment at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

