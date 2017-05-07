Ben Higgins & Lauren Bushnell On Life After Calling Off Wedding: ‘Things Slowed Down’

Courtesy of Instagram

When ‘Happily Ever After’ wrapped in Nov. 2016, Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell admittedly weren’t ready to say ‘I do.’ After couples counseling, they told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, that life is way different than 5 months ago. Hear all about their wedding planning!

New year, better life plans! Ben Higgins, 29, and Lauren Bushnell, 27, are in a completely different place than they were when Happily Ever After ended in Nov. 2016. Now that they don’t have the obligation of the show, “life is busy, but busy in a way that’s more fulfilling,” Ben told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Things have slowed down for the couple, who have more time to actually plan their wedding.

Now that it’s a new year, with less of a demanding schedule, “we’re always [wedding] planning and there’s always moments where we will see something or pick something out or talk about it,” Ben admitted. “It is a new year and it’s not that it’s just a new year for us, but it’s a new chapter, where life has slowed down a bit. Our relationship is able to be ours and not everyone else’s or a television show’s. All of that is really good preparation for that commitment and for that wedding,” he continued.

On the finale of their show, Ben just wasn’t ready for the commitment. He felt as though he and Lauren had to get to know each other more. But, fast-forward to five months later, and the wedding plans are in full swing. “We are constantly now talking about our wedding and it’s at the forefront of our thoughts all of the time,” Ben gushed. “Which is exciting, because it felt like for a while, any time we thought about our wedding or talked about it, it was like, ‘How are we going to fit it in?’ Now, life has opened up enough that it’s about us and when we want to do it.” Amazing!

Ben and Lauren also credited two of their good friends for life “opening up.” Happily Ever After may have wrapped for them, but their friends, Emily and Haley Ferguson, 24, took the reigns. “It’s good for Lauren and I to take a break [from the show],” Ben said, “And, quite honestly that’s what The Twins: Happily Ever After allowed us to do and to get back to the basics.” The couple also admitted that they love watching the twins carry on the Happily Ever After torch. “They’re great TV,” Ben bragged. We agree!

Although Ben and Lauren may have slowed down a bit, they’re still hard at work. The couple actually accepted their first-ever hosting gig with Freeform. The couple will host a 90-minute special that’s ironically all about weddings! Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings airs tonight, May 7, on Freeform at 8 PM ET/ 7 PM c. The special will feature numerous couples getting their dream weddings at the happiest place on earth! And, it even gave Lauren a few ideas of her own!

“I think I definitely had a moment where I was in the wedding pavilion,” she began. “There were flowers on the floor and it was probably one of the more stunning locations I’ve ever seen, and I was like ‘OK, I could see myself getting married here.'” OMG! So, don’t be shocked if these two decide to change things up, and potentially have a Disney wedding of their own! Fingers crossed!

“I mean, first of all, who doesn’t love a wedding?”, Lauren said. “The fact that it’s Disney, it just takes it ten notches above your normal wedding. And in Disney fashion, they bring the magic. To have an entire show about real life couples, who are willing and able to share their love story with us… it’s great.”

Lauren also bragged about the “good people” she’s befriended in the Bachelor family. So, we had to ask if we’d see some familiar faces at their wedding. While the couple couldn’t divulge the exciting details, they were optimistic about the fact that their Bachelor family would be in attendance. “We shared this experience that no one understands,” Lauren said about the show. Awe!

