Arsenal Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Manchester United is fighting for that top-four finish in the English Premier League. Arsenal, on the other hand, just wants to finish the season on a high note. These two will clash on May 7 so don’t miss a moment after the game kicks off at 11:00 AM ET.

With only a few games left in the 2016-17 English Premier League season, Manchester United’s chances of surpassing Manchester City for fourth place are dwindling. If Jose Mouinho, 54, wants to guarantee a spot for his boys in next season’s Champions League, they’ll need to bring the heat to this match with Arsenal. As for Arsene Wenger, 67, the troubled Gunners manager is hoping to rack up a few W’s to stem the tide of fans calling for his job.

The funny thing is that both of these teams have a chance to end this season with some silverware. Man United has made it to the semi-finals of the Europa League. If the Red Devils happen to win the league, not only will they take home the cup to Old Trafford, but they’ll also get a ticket to the Champions League for the 2017-18 season.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will battle Chelsea in the FA Cup finals. While the odds are slim that the Gunners can shoot down the side that has dominated the EPL for most of the season, there’s still a chance that Arsene secures a massive victory before the end of his contract.

Speaking of that, Arsene’s future is up in the air. He’s been Arsenal’s coach for more than 20 years and the former Strausbourg player has worn out his welcome for some. Some Arsenal supporters have brandished banners reading “Wegner Out” at games, according to the BBC. Getting eliminated from the EFL Cup, the Champions League and losing the Premiership will leave a bad taste in any Wegner apologist’s mouth. Arsene said in February that he would decide on a new contract in March or April. Well, that deadline went with no answer. “That means I was wrong,” he said before this match, adding that “I don’t want to speak about my personal case any more.”

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Manchester United will secure a Top-4 finish? Will Arsene remain at Arsenal after this season or will the Gunners fire their long-time manager?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.