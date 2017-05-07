Angelina Jolie ‘Misses’ Connection With Brad Pitt — It Used To Be ‘Them Against The World’

REX/Shuttertock

Single life can be tough! Angelina Jolie has been struggling since her split with Brad Pitt, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. The star reportedly became ‘incredibly lonely’ — and you’ll never guess what she ‘misses’ most about her ex!

Angelina Jolie, 41, reportedly has been having a really rough time on her own. “Angelina is incredibly lonely. She acted in anger and frustration, and really didn’t think her actions through,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I don’t think she was prepared for what life would be like on her own.”

She’s a mother to six adorable children, which has to be a tough job all by herself. Now we have to wonder, was the Salt actress simply putting on a brave face when she took Shiloh and Knox to the Renaissance Pleasure Faire of Southern California in Irwindale on May 6?

The movie star reportedly hasn’t felt like there’s anyone she can really open up to about how she has been feeling. “Aside from the kids, bodyguards, and her staff, she has no one — not even a close friend,” the source continues. “There’s no one that she fully trusts or can confide in. That’s what she misses most about Brad [Pitt], their conversations and closeness.”

Angelina has started to remember how much she loved Brad and how well they worked together as parents. “When things were good, they were a team, it was them against the world,” the insider told us. “I would not be surprised if she decides to give Brad another chance. It certainly seems to be what she wants deep down—but then, she has an incredibly stubborn and self-destructive streak, and that may ultimately prevent her from following her heart.”

