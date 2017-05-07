2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet Photos — Camila Cabello, Amber Rose & More

REX/Shutterstock

Calling all fashionistas — this one’s for YOU! Dazzling on the red carpet this afternoon are Camila Cabello, Amber Rose, Hailee Steinfeld and MORE, who all stopped traffic in their gorgeous dresses. See what all your favorite celebs are wearing, here!

SOUND THE ALARM! The 2017 Movie & TV Awards red carpet has begun! This is a time where all our readers turn themselves into fashion critics, and we provide the pictures to back it up. Let’s begin with Farrah Abraham‘s bright pink Esmeralda-meets-belly dancer dress caught our eyes first. Zendaya looked like a gorgeous Amazonian princess in her forrest green, deep-V gown. Camila Cabello nodded to the Spring season in a floral-print minidress.

Stranger Things cutie Millie Bobby Brown was a floating angel in a chic all-white shirt dress. Adding a touch of royalty, Hailee Steinfeld dazzled in a purple, cut-out minidress with metallic embellishments. Amber Rose also went for a bold color, rocking a firetruck red croptop paired with a matching skirt that flowed past her feet. As usual, Noah Cyrus looked like a rock ‘n’ roll goddess in a baggy black pantsuit.

Go behind the scenes at the #MTVAwards festival, red carpet & more right now! Watch MTV at 8/7c to see the show! https://t.co/1Qrkq1bzpA — MTV (@MTV) May 7, 2017

Truth be told, we can ALWAYS expect head-turning red carpet fashion at an event like this. Last year alone was enough to make us reevaluate our closet and beg for an all expenses paid shopping spree from our parents. Our favorite looks from 2016 include Gigi Hadid‘s pinstripe pantsuit that she paired with grungy BANGS for the first time. Then there’s Kendall Jenner, who literally needed an army to tie her high heel strings that went all the way past her knee. Aren’t we all a slave for fashion sometimes?

HollywoodLifers, what’s YOUR favorite red carpet look from the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.