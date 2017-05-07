If you binged ’13 Reasons Why’ and cannot get the emotional story out of your head, you’re in luck! The intense series will be back for another season and you have to see the super mysterious teaser video!

Netflix gave fans what they’ve been hoping for! 13 Reasons Why has been renewed for a second season! The series put up a cryptic video on their Twitter page that showed a lot of the major places that the character Hannah Baker directed people to go to through her recorded tapes after she committed suicide. The numbers 13 and 2 flashed on the screen followed by the play symbol and Netflix has us hooked again!

We cannot wait to see where the story goes now that the second season will be beyond the plot of the book by Jay Asher. Fans were beyond excited about the news and took to Twitter to celebrate. Selena Gomez, who was one of the show’s executive producers shared the big news on her Instagram page. Cast member Christian Navarro posted about the renewal on his Twitter too!

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 7, 2017 at 8:00am PDT

The story isn't over. Season 2 #13ReasonsWhy is coming. @ Los Angeles, California https://t.co/eOaBBOg8uq — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) May 7, 2017

@13ReasonsWhy Omg i can't wait to see this history continue 😆😆 i am so happy 😍😍 — Rayssa Clifford (@rayssaclifford) May 7, 2017

@13ReasonsWhy im so excited because I love this show but im not sure if i can handle the emotions of another season — juliana (@julithedino) May 7, 2017

Brian d’Arcy James, who played Hannah’s dad on the show previously told HollywoodLife that he hoped the show would keep going. “There’s so much road to travel. Not only because of the consequences and the aftermath and the despair and the emotional state. There’s so much to be mined from that dramatically. There’s a lot of potential to explore. So, yes, I would love to see more and to see if it has a possibility of extending beyond a first season. That would be exciting to me,” he said.

The series that Selena, 24, served as an executive producer on gained a ton of praise, but also a lot of controversy for how it depicted suicide. Paris Jackson took to Instagram to warn people about the show. “Please only watch this show with caution and keep in mind that it may put you in a dark place,” she wrote. “If you are struggling please don’t watch it. If you think you can handle it, please by all means check it out.

