Always Dreaming: 5 Things To Know About Winning Horse At Kentucky Derby 2017

REX/Shutterstock

Giddy up! Always Dreaming deserves all the carrots and cuddles in the world after blowing away the competition at the 2017 Kentucky Derby on May 6. Check out these 5 adorable facts about the most famous — and cutest — horse in America right now.

1. Always Dreaming just made his dreams a reality!

With a little help from his hardworking jockey, John Velazquez, Always Dreaming took out the competition in Louisville, Kentucky at the 2017 Kentucky Derby on May 6. The dynamic duo came in first at the Churchill Downs racetrack.

2. He was projected to win.

This is the fifth consecutive Kentucky Derby that the projected horse won. After a jaw-dropping performance at the Florida Derby, Always Dreaming earned a winning reputation that stuck with him through today. Back in Florida, Always Dreaming ran the FASTEST time since 1978 when Alydar, the Triple Crown competitor, won the race.

3. Sadly, Always Dreaming was not the FAN favorite.

If this were the 2016 presidential election, Always Dreaming would be Donald Trump and Patch would be Hillary Clinton. Via Twitter, many fans were rooting for Patch to win the race because of his disability. In case the name didn’t give it away, Patch only has one eye and is a total badass.

4. Always Dreaming a real cutie, too!

Looks aren’t always everything, but being a handsome boy never hurt anybody — except for maybe Thunder Snow (too soon?) who had trouble performing right out the gate and couldn’t finish the race. Always Dreaming is a gorgeous chestnut shade of brown with a black tale and mane.

5. Some credit goes to John as well, we suppose.

OK, we can’t just brag about the horse all day long without acknowledging his jockey. Born and raised in Puerto Rico, John has competed in thoroughbred horse races like Breeders’ Cup and Triple Crow after being admitted to the Horse Racing Hall Of Fame in 2002.

HollywoodLifers, did YOUR favorite horse win at the 2017 Kentucky Derby?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.