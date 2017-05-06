The Weeknd & Selena Gomez: The 1 Thing He’s Worried About In Their Romance Revealed

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are just like any typical couple! The crooner, it turns out, has one BIG insecurity when it comes to his relationship, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned what’s keeping him up at night. Check it out!

Wait a minute, Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, are actually human?! They have insecurities, doubts, and worries just like US?! Well, kind of. The issues between the pop stars have nothing to do with trust or respect — it’s all about the music, baby! “Having Selena at so many of his shows is awesome, but he would be happy if she didn’t go to so many because he doesn’t want her to get sick of his music,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. OK, that’s a seriously cute concern to have!

“Abel loves seeing Selena immediately after a show in the dressing room,” the source continues. “It’s comforting, but he always suggests that maybe she’d have more fun shopping or hanging out with friends than seeing the same show over and over. He just wants to make sure she’s always having a good time — whether it’s at his show or doing something else for the night.” There was a period where the “It Ain’t Me” singer followed him everywhere on tour, from Brazil to Amsterdam.

These days, however, their dates are a little less about the music and more about the romance! The lovebirds made their FIRST OFFICIAL red carpet appearance together at the Met Gala in New York City on May 1 — with ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid just a few feet away in the same venue. But that didn’t make their night any less fun! Selena and the Toronto-native flaunted serious PDA and even exchanged “I love you’s” on the red carpet. Maybe they’re not as human as we once thought.

