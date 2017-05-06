Golden State Warriors Vs. Utah Jazz Game 3 Live Stream: Watch The NBA Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

The Golden State Warriors continue their quest for another NBA Championship as they take on the Utah Jazz in game three of the Western Conference semifinals. We’ve got your way to watch via live stream on May 6 at 8:30pm EST.

Maybe some hometown fans can help bring the Utah Jazz some good luck as they continue their quest to not get swept by the mighty Golden State Warriors in game three of the Western Conference semifinals. It’s almost a foregone conclusion that the best team in the NBA will make it to the finals once again, but at least Utah has tried to put up a fight. Really, can any squad in the NBA match up to the level of talent that the Warriors have? Their big five of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala is completely unstoppable.

The Warriors burst out with a huge 33-15 lead in the first quarter of game two and went on to take it 115-104. the team had three 20-point scorers in the same game for the first time this postseason, with Steph putting up 23, Kevin’s 25 and Draymond ‘s 21. Steph also hit 267 career postseason threes, tying Chauncey Billups for eighth on the NBA’s all-time playoff threes made list.

Game one went to the Warriors, who were well rested after eight days following their sweep of the Portland Trailblazers in the first round. Meanwhile the Jazz were exhausted coming off of a blistering seven game series over the Los Angeles Clippers. “I’ll keep enjoying it. I feel like I have one of the better seats in the house and I’m not even paying for it,” fill-in Warriors head coach Mike Brown said when asked his team’s razzle-dazzle play during their 106-94 victory.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in this series, the Warriors or the Jazz?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.