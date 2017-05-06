New York Rangers Vs. Ottawa Senators Game 5 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

So far the battle between the New York Rangers and the Ottawa Senators has been determined by home ice wins. The action heads back to Canada for game 5 of their NHL playoff series and we’ve got your way to watch via live stream May 6 at 3pm EST.
Home ice advantage has never been so clear between any NHL playoff match-up like it has between the New York Rangers and the Ottawa Senators. The Canucks went up 2-0 in the series until the action moved to Madison Square Garden where the Rangers became explosive, with their rowdy fans giving them the momentum to a home sweep. Now the action moves back to Ottawa in an extremely decisive game five.
Game four was a near repeat of the third, as the Rangers stomped the Senators 4-1. Oscar Lindberg scored two goals, goalie Henrik Lundqvist made 22 saves and the team was on fire as they matched up the series 2-2. Chris Kreider and Nick Holden also scored and Tanner Glass threw in two assists for the team on their way to victory before a jubilant crowd.
The Rangers destroyed the Senators in game three where they pretty much decided things in the first period, when Mats Zuccarello scored six minutes in then assisted on another goal minutes later. Going up 2-0 that quickly blew the air out of Ottawa’s tires as they were totally unable to rally back, with NY outshooting them 15-5 in the opening period on the way to an eventual 4-1 victory. Who’d have thought they’d put up the exact same score in game four!
The Ottawa Senators host the New York Rangers in game five of the NHL playoffs at 3pm EST on May 6. You can watch the game online via NBC Sports through your cable provider. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE RANGERS VS. SENATORS LIVE STREAM.
