Kentucky Derby Live Stream: Watch The 2017 Run For The Roses Online

It’s here! Get your hat and mint juleps because it’s time for the 2017 Kentucky Derby. The ‘most exciting two minutes in sports’ takes place on May 6, so don’t miss a second when the race starts at 6:30 PM ET!

We’re off to the races, as the “Super Bowl of horse racing,” the Kentucky Derby, will see twenty beautiful creatures (and the jockeys who ride them) compete for one of the highest prizes in racing. Thousands will flock to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky for the 143rd running of the race. For those who can’t make it to the Bluegrass State, they can tune into the live stream to see every heart-pounding second of the “fastest two minutes in sports.”

Classic Empire and his jockey, Julien Leparoux, 33, are the 4-1 favorites to win this race. Close behind that duo are Always Dreaming with jockey John Velazquez, 45, and McCracken with Brian Hernandez Jr., 31. Fast And Accurate is not expected to be either, as that horse has been given a 50-1 shot to win. Those are the same odds as Sonneteer. However, stranger things have happened and the long-shot might just wind up in the winner’s circle.

Along with horses, betting and mint juleps, the Kentucky Derby is best known for big hats. While the race has always been a way for women and men to strut their stuff, the tradition of gigantic hats didn’t really take off in the 1960s, according to Buzzfeed. With relaxing television standards, women were encouraged to stand out by wearing more extravagant, outlandish headwear. They’re also very practical, as the sun can get hot in Kentucky.

What better way to cool off during a hot race than with a mint julep? The drink has been the official beverage of the race weekend since the 1930. Over 120,000 will be served through the weekend, requiring 1,000 pounds of fresh mint and 60,000 pounds of crushed ice! Make sure you have your own recipe on hand to sip along while twenty of racing’s best compete for the first jewel in the Triple Crown.

Following the Kentucky Derby, the racing world will turn its eyes towards Maryland for the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes. If the winner of the Kentucky Derby takes the Preakness, they’ll try to mirror American Pharoah’s 2015 feat by winning the Belmont Stakes, securing the Triple Crown.

