Washington Capitals Vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Game 5 Live Stream: Watch The NHL Playoffs

One game away! The Pittsburgh Penguins are up 3-1 in their Eastern Conference semifinals against the Washington Capitals and and could lock it all up with a game five win. We’ve got your way to watch the big game via live stream on May 6 at 7:15pm EST.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins are just one win shy of another Eastern Conference Final following their 3-2 triumph over the Washington Capitals on May 3. They managed that accomplishment without captain Sidney Crosby, who was out with a concussion he suffered after being cross checked by Caps defenseman Matt Niskanen in game three. Many thought that spelled doom for the team with the NHL’s leading scorer sidelined, but his teammates stepped up in his absence.

Then again, Washington was their own worst enemy in game four when defenseman Dmitry Orlov kicked a shot from the Pens Jake Guentzel into the Caps own net. That ended up proving to be a key to Pittsburgh’s success, along with scores from Patric Hornqvist and Justin Schultz. The Penguins became the first team to win a game at home in this series, where all other victories were decided on the road.

The good news for the Pens is they might get Sidney back for game five after he skated in full gear during the team’s practice on May 4. “I can confirm that Sid skated this morning, and that he’s in the process of rehabbing. We’ll just leave it at that,” head coach Mike Sullivan said. “It’s a day-to-day process, and we’re taking it each day as it comes.” Fingers crossed for the Penguins captain that he makes it back and helps lead his team to a repeat of their 2016 Stanley Cup triumph.

