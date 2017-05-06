Tyga Hoping To Destroy Travis Scott In Vicious Rap Battle To Win Kanye’s Support

REX/Shutterstock

Tyga wants to take his place at Kanye West’s label and he has a plan to take down Travis Scott, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. You’ll never guess what he’s decided to put at stake to win Yeezy over!

Tyga, 27, has reportedly decided to put everything on the line to win Kanye West’s, 39, approval. “Tyga’s threatened by Travis [Scott’s] relationship with Kanye and he’s equally over everyone saying he’s a bad rapper,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.

“He wants to go head-to-head with Travis in a free style rap battle,” the insider continued, “and whoever wins gets Kanye’s full on support and all the financial backing at the label to work on a new album.” That would be such a major prize and Tyga reportedly has been thinking he’s got what it takes. He apparently even dream inspiration from another recent diss track takedown.

“Tyga’s got this! He wants everybody on the label to be present at the battle so they can witness him straight up unleash mad vocals on Travis and kill him like Remy did Nicki,” the source said. Tyga reportedly still has held onto some bitter feelings over Travis and Kylie Jenner’s, 19, budding relationship.”Tyga wants to spit mad venom on Travis for taking Kylie and for making him look like he’s less than an man in her family’s eyes,” the insider told us. Tyga’s plan has already reportedly started working. “Scott [Disick] has always gotten along with Tyga and has been encouraging Kanye to keep him on his label. Scott doesn’t want to see his friend get iced out of the family cause he and Kylie are on the outs,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.

