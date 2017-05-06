Travis Scott ‘Loves’ Kylie Jenner Without Make-Up — He Thinks She’s A ‘Natural Beauty’

Image Courtesy of NBA

Kylie Jenner wowed everyone with her natural hair look without wigs, but her biggest fan might be Travis Scott! Are you into her revealing softer side? You’ll never guess when he thinks she’s at her most sexiest!

Travis Scott, 25, absolutely loved Kylie Jenner’s sweet natural look. We’re pretty into with it ourselves! The rapper reportedly raved about his new 19 year-old lady’s soft side. “Travis LOVES Kylie without make-up and wigs,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks she’s an amazing natural beauty.” He reportedly has been blown away by her looks.

“His favorite look of hers is when she wakes up first thing in the morning, bare faced and tousled hair,—he thinks that’s when she’s at her sexiest,” the insider told us. How sweet is that? Travis reportedly always thought she could rock any look, but he might secretly have a bit of a favorite side of Kylie.

“Travis would never dream of trying to dictate how Kylie dresses or looks, but he really loves her in blue jeans and a simple white T, not a scrap of make-up on and hair up in a high ponytail,” the source told us. “Travis says he thinks Kylie would look sexy as hell in a garbage bag.” He apparently cannot stop praising Kylie since they’ve started hanging out. Travis reportedly has been struggling to contain how excited he is to be with her, which is beyond adorable. “She thinks he’s so hot and he thinks she’s the sexiest girl out there,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife. “He’s trying to play it cool, but it’s obvious that he’s really into her and he really spoils her, which she loves, obviously.”

