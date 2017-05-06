Sugar Bear Regrets Losing Mama June After Seeing Her ‘Baywatch’ Babe Pics

REX/Shutterstock

What is Sugar Bear’s number one regret in life? Losing Mama June, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. The remarried reality star can’t stop thinking about his ex after seeing her latest Baywatch-inspired pictures — and we can’t blame him!

Mama June‘s, 37, low-calorie milkshake bringing ALL the boys to the yard — including her ex-husband, Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson, 45! Apparently the remarried Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star can’t stop fawning over Mama June’s latest Baywatch photoshoot, in which she rocks that signature skintight red bathing suit. “Sugar Bear is freaking over the pictures of her as a hot Baywatch babe,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Sadly, it’s too little too late for him.

As we previously told you, Sugar Bear tied the knot with new bride Jennifer Lamb on January 22, but clearly that won’t stop him from thinking about Mama June! “He’s kicking himself for messing things up with her,” the source continues. “If he had any idea she was going to wind up losing all that weight and looking like a supermodel, he would have worked harder to keep her happy. He can’t believe the woman he let go is the same one in those sexy pictures. Now he feels like a doper for letting her go.”

Mhmmmm…it’s a tale as old as time. We don’t truly appreciate something until it’s gone. Now that the platinum blonde beauty has found this new positive body confidence, she’s using it to slam her ex-husband for allegedly abusing her over the years, both physically and mentally. “So many emotional and physical scars with the kids,” she confessed in a heartbreaking PageSix interview. The reunion special also “didn’t turn out good. I’m not going to put my kids through that ever again.” At least Mama June has come out stronger on the other side!

