Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Cozy Up During Romantic Golf Date Night — Pics & Video

Just when you thought Selena Gomez and The Weeknd could not get any cuter together, they go on the sweetest date! Cuddling close to each other, the lovebirds packed on the PDA while enjoying a round of golf on May 5. We’ve got all the details!

Selena Gomez, 24, and The Weeknd, 27, looked like they were having a blast on their date at Top Golf. The couple traded all the glitz of MET Gala on Monday, May 2 for a chill Friday night out on May 5. The Weeknd definitely hit a few amazing shots as fans cheer him on inside the entertainment venue.

Selena looked impeccable as always in white pants with a black long sleeved shirt and a cream colored jacket draped over her shoulder. Abel kept things casual too in black shirt and pants with a denim jacket and white baseball hat. Their outfits always seem to perfectly compliment each other without being over the top and we’re here for it!

The relationship has reportedly reached new heights and they’re into each other more and more. “Selena and Abel are very much together and in love, make no mistake about it. They love each other, and it’s the real deal,” a source previously told HollywoodLife. You could totally see how they liked each other at MET Gala. Selena and The Weeknd made the sweetest red carpet couple and could not keep their hands off each other. It was so precious! “There is total trust between them and mutual respect,” the insider also told us. “It’s the first really ‘grown up’ relationship that Selena has had, and for the first time ever she feels calm and stable. She trusts him fully, and he trusts her. They’re in a really good place.”

