Rihanna Still Loves Chris Brown: Why She Won’t Take Him Back

Does Rihanna still have deep feelings for Chris Brown? Their tumultuous relationship shocked us all, but Rihanna still feels something for him, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned. What’s keeping her from taking him back?

Rihanna, 29, may reportedly harbor some strong emotions for Chris Brown, 28, even after all he’s put her through. “Rihanna would take Chris back in a heartbeat, but she can’t,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Despite everything that has happened between them, she still really really loves Chris.”

“Now that probably shocks a ton of people, but they don’t know Chris or Ri,” the insider continued, “she understands him and he’s opened up to her about everything he’s been through.” Chris and Rihanna were such a power couple and the end of their romance was so dramatic. “It breaks her heart when she thinks of Chris, and she doesn’t view him as some kind of ‘monster’ like other people do. You gotta walk a mile in another person’s shoes before you can pass judgement on them,” the source said.

The drama surrounding Chris has not stopped since his breakup with Rihanna in 2013. He was served a restraining order from his more recent ex Karrueche Tran, 28. “Chris Brown has been served and we will see him in court,” Ms. Tran’s attorney Patrick Blood previously told HollywoodLife. “The allegations made under the original restraining order are still maintained and we look forward to getting to the merits, which up until now we haven’t been able to do. We can now focus on securing a permanent order for Ms. Tran.” Chris reportedly threatened Karrueche’s life and physically injured her. He’s been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from her at all times.

