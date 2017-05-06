Real Madrid Vs. Granada Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

Real Madrid will not let Barcelona steal La Liga away from them. Cristiano Ronaldo’s crew will try to rack up some more points when they play Granada on May 6. Kickoff is around 2:45 PM ET so be sure to watch every second!

For Real Madrid, this should be an easy victory. Not only is the team riding high after beating cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, but 19 th place Granada has also been relegated to Segunda Division. Yet, this matchup could prove disastrous to Zinedine Zidane’s men. Real is risking it all, while the Nazaries has nothing to lose. Could Granada spoil Real’s championship hopes on their way out of the league?

Probably not. After all, Real Madrid is the team that has Cristiano Ronaldo, and the 32-year-old FIFA Best Player of the Year scored a hat-trick against Aleti in that 3-0 UCL win. It seems that Real is on its way to the Champions League finals, unless Atletico can somehow pull off a 4-0 win over Los Blancos in Game 2 on May 10. The way things are going, Real Madrid might wind up with a double, winning the Champions League and La Liga in a single season.

Though, fans better not pop any champagne yet. Real Madrid is tied with Barcelona for points, but Barca has a better goal differential (aka the difference between “goals for” and “goals against.”) If Real Madrid loses or draws any of their remaining games, they’ll practically hand the title over to Barca. The good news for Madridstas, is that Real has four games left in the season, while Barca only has three. That’s one extra chance to rack up three points!

For Granada, they’ll join Osassuna and likely Sporting de Gijon in a trip down to Segunda Division. The Nazaries were relegated in Week 35, leaving some fans wondering what will happen to goaltender Guillermo Ochoa. The 31-year-old is on loan from Malaga, according to ESPN. The deal is up at the end of the season, so will he return to Malaga in La Liga?

Do you want Real Madrid to win La Liga, HollywoodLifers?