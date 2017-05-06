Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make First Public Appearance As A Couple — Cute Pics

FameFlyNet

Forget Facebook, Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle made their relationship official at a charitable polo game! The actress had the look of love in her eyes as she watched her man compete from the sidelines. Check out the adorable pics!

Prince Harry, 32, and Meghan Markle, 35, are absolutely perfect for each other! Why? Because they both love sports and have a competitive edge! For their first outing as an official couple, the Suits actress watched her man play an exciting game of polo at the Coworth Park Polo Club in Ascot, England on May 6. All the proceeds go towards Harry’s charities, Sentebale and WellChild. SEE THEIR FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE HERE.

Also competing that day was Eddie Redmayne, a former Enton classmate who went to school with Harry’s brother, Prince William. These guys come from a LONG line of competitive spirit as they both played on the same rugby team back in the day. Meanwhile, Meghan was cheering for her beau from the sidelines in a gorgeous high-cut, sleeveless navy Antonia Berardi dress with a white blazer on top. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses and let her long brown hair blow in the wind.

Like the charitable polo game, Meghan and Harry’s romance is moving FAST! Rumors first started swirling in October 2016, a few months after Mr. Royalty first laid eyes on the TV star at Toronto’s Invictus Games in May. Fast forward half a year later and the couple are already reportedly thinking about marriage and starting a family! “They talk nonstop about wedding plans, honeymoons, an even the prospect of a honeymoon baby,” a source tells OK!. Apparently even Harry’s grandmother, none other than Queen Elizabeth, is on board with their relationship!

HollywoodLifers, are you glad that Harry and Meghan FINALLY went public with their romance?

