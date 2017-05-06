Papoose Breaks Silence & Slams Love Child Rumors In Wild Rant: Putting The Lie To Rest

REX/Shutterstock

It’s time to fight fire with fire! Papoose is breaking his silence on the allegations posed by an unidentified woman who says he fathered her 3-year-old child. The rapper is having none of that and responded to the claims with a serious diss on Instagram on May 5.

Papoose, 39, is slamming the rumors that he got another woman pregnant by breaking his silence in the most epic way possible. The “Hold the City Down” rapper took to Instagram on May 5 to post a wild rant in response to the allegations he said are straight up false.

Papoose included a pic of the alleged baby mama and child in the post, right beside a clip from Michael Jackson‘s music video for “Billie Jean.” The lyrics in the clip? “She’s just a girl who claims that I am the one/But the kid is not my son/She says I am the one, but the kid is not my son.” Ouch!

“Sad, sad, sad what some people will do for attention/followers these days,” the rapper captions the post. ” Everybody told me not to entertain this BS because the lie is so ridiculous and NOBODY believes it but I dislike liars/fakes, so I gotta do it. Shout out to the fake blogger who STARTED this lie along with the female in this picture. Peace 2 the innocent child. SMH.”

“I’m not sure who paid y’all to do this but return their money cause it didn’t work,” Papoose continues. “Hope y’all enjoyed y’all 5 seconds of fame cause I’m putting this lie to rest tonight. Come back to my page in 1 hour. I keep telling y’all haters #blacklove is INVINCIBLE . For now I’m gonna let MJ talk to y’all cause he said it better than me ✌🏿️ #blacklove”

Papoose may be coming at this situation a little hard, but with his wife Remy Ma‘s feelings to think about he may think he doesn’t have a choice. After the alleged baby mama spilled about her supposed affair with the Love & Hip Hop Star that resulted in a 3-year-old love child in a radio interview on May 4, sources say things haven’t been easy between Papoose and his 36-year-old wife. “Remy feels like she’s reliving a nightmare,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Two years ago she went through this exact same struggle. There was a woman saying she had a baby by Pap.”

