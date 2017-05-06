Courtesy of Instagram

Are wedding bells ringing? Rick Ross popped the question to his girlfriend Liz Hagelthorn, according to a May 6 report. The lovebirds have been dating for two months, but he’s supposedly ready to walk down the aisle with the bombshell!

Congratulations are in order! Rick Ross, 41, may finally be ready to settle down as he reportedly proposed to his girlfriend Liz Hagelthorn, according to MediaTakeOut. The blonde beauty is an executive at the social media company Twitter and the couple has only been dating for around two months. It appears as though time didn’t matter, since Rozay supposedly got down on one knee and popped the question! Taking to Twitter, the couple hasn’t been shy about showcasing their love for each other over. She even celebrated his most recent birthday by his side!

Happy birthday my renzely A post shared by Liz Hagelthorn (@liznotlis) on Jan 28, 2017 at 8:07am PST

This marks the rapper’s fourth engagement, and unfortunately, his last to Lira Galore didn’t turn out so well. Rick previously gave his ex a dazzling 11 carat, $350k sparkler back in Sept. 2015, only to call things off a few months later. After they parted ways, she told Global Grind, “We just decided to go our separate ways. I’m 22 and this was my first time in love and I put it out there,” she said. “I’m still in love with him, but some things don’t go as you would like them to go.”

Rick hasn’t confirmed the engagement rumors yet, but he did take to Twitter on Cinco De Mayo with the message, “Perfect day to boss up.” This is a pretty common phrase of his, but we must say he looks pretty happy these days! Liz last shared a photo alongside her beau two months ago, captioned, “🌾🌾👀I like him #RatherYouThanMe.” She even called him her “favorite person,” so she seems to be head over heels for him and the feelings are mutual!

The rapper has been celebrating the success of his album Rather You Than Me, which dropped March 17, and previously dished about his creative vision. “I put more passion and time in the project,” he told Hauteliving.com. “I didn’t even realize it until the album was complete, but I heard how I matured as an artist with the topics I discussed, and my style, flow and skill that all contributed to the music brought everything together exactly the way I wanted it to.”

