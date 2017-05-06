Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Sleeping Together? Fans Convinced They’re Having Sex

REX/Shutterstock/FameFlyNet

When it comes to the dating bases, Travis Scott might have just hit a home run! Fans are convinced the rapper and Kylie Jenner are having, um, adult sleepovers after reading this cryptic tweet about waking up with butterflies. Check it out!

Back at Coachella, fans were shouting for Kylie Jenner, 19, and Travis Scott, 25, to get a room as they passionately made out during Dillon Francis‘ set. Now, it appears the new couple DID in fact get a private room — and they’re having tons of fun inside of it! A cryptic tweet posted by the rapper has fans buzzing that he’s having sex with the reality star, which would essentially take their romance to the next level. “My butterfly woke me up this morning,” he wrote next to a million happy faces. There’s only ONE thing that makes a man smile like that in the AM!

Mi 🦋 woke mi this morning :)))))) — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) May 6, 2017

Fans also noticed that Kylie liked his tweet, further implying that they two Hollywood hotties are now bumping uglies. Nobody can really blame Travis for giving into his desires about her, but did you know that he prefers his lady WITHOUT makeup and all those fancy hair extensions? “Travis LOVES Kylie without make-up and wigs,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks she’s an amazing natural beauty.” The LipKit creator even showed off her natural locks on Snapchat on May 6 while re-designing her glam room.

Interestingly enough, Travis’ au-natural preference is wildly different than what ex-boyfriend Tyga preferred in bed. Apparently the “Gucci Snakes” rapper ONLY enjoyed sex with Kylie when she wore a full face of makeup, which sounds like a lot of work for the poor girl! “He considers it the only option when they have sex. No makeup, no sex,” a different source EXCLUSIVELY told us while they were together. No wonder she left him!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Travis and Kylie have a wild sex life? Tell us why or why not below!

