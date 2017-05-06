Kylie Jenner Ditches Wigs To Reveal Her Cute Natural Hair & Debuts Epic New Glam Room

Courtesy of Snapchat

Kylie Jenner manages to look on point at all times, and part of that is because of her crazy collection of wigs. But what does Ky look like without one on? Still amazing! The young star let her natural hair loose while hanging in her new ‘glam room’ on May 5 and she looked adorable!

If you look up wig in the dictionary you will find a picture of one of Kylie Jenner‘s fantastic purple or pink numbers no doubt. But while the 19-year-old star can definitely rock a fake head of hair, her natural locks are pretty darn cute too. On May 5, Kylie took to Snapchat to show all her fans her brand new “glam room” and while she was giving them a tour of where she keeps all her makeup and hair supplies they got a good look the the lip kit mogul’s real hair.

“My hair is just crazy,” she said while pointing the camera at herself as she moved about the room. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had pulled her short locks back into a bun, but little wisps of hair tumbled out. Kylie looked so sweet while she wound her fingers through her hair and played with the Snapchat dog filter. Not as glamorous as she was at the Met Gala on May 1 in her nude Versace gown and blonde bob, but still pretty cute!

Next, Tyga‘s ex showed off her brand new makeup room with a video of the space devoted just to styling. “This is insane,” you can hear a friend of Kylie’s say while she pans around the room to show a puffy pink sofa, a tiny coffee table with a white shaggy top, and, of course, lip-themed wallpaper. Not to be forgotten was the place where Ky will be getting all dolled up — pink chairs that sit behind white countertops and large mirrors with perfect lighting. It was a room totally fit for a princess!

