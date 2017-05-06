Kris Jenner Producing New Reality Show For Scott Disick Amidst Kourtney Drama

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of E!

Well, this is awkward. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may be at each other’s throats right now, but that isn’t stopping Kourt’s mom Kris Jenner from collaborating with him. Kris is reportedly producing a new reality TV show starring Scott and you have to hear the premise!

Ever the businesswoman, Kris Jenner, 61, is not letting her daughter’s drama with her baby daddy get in the way of her building her empire. The queen of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is producing a new show about flipping houses starring — you guessed it — Scott Disick, 33! According to TMZ, Kourtney Kardashian‘s baby daddy will be joined by a cast of characters including his business partner, the Kardashian’s fave realtor, Tomer Fridman, and a contractor named Mickey.

The new show will be called Royally Flipped (a takeoff on the delightful phrase Royally F**ked) and each episode will follow Scott and his partner as Tomer shows them homes, they drop the cash, Mickey fixes up the house and then Tomer comes back in to sell the practically brand new home at a much higher rate. Cha-ching!

According to TMZ the pilot is currently in production with filming taking place at two locations — a home in Malibu and a home in the San Fernando Valley. E! will have the first right of refusal to the show (aka dibs).

Normally all of this would be business as usual for Kris, who is always working on some new way to give us all the Kardashian-related entertainment our reality TV-loving hearts desire.

However, right now Scott and Kourt, 38, are fighting up a storm, so we know this deal could be super awkward for everyone involved. Let’s hope things simmer down soon cause we know we will be the first to tune in to Royally Flipped!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Kris working with Scott on a new show while he still has so much drama going on with Kourtney? Give us all your thoughts below!