Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Cheer On Tristan Thompson While Filming ‘KUWTK’

Well, this is adorable. Khloe Kardashian loves nothing more than to cheer on her man, Tristan Thompson. So even though she and Kourtney Kardashian were filming ‘KUWTK’ on March 6, they decided to flip on the TV and have us watch them watching Tristan play some basketball.

Reality TV may get a bad rep for being “fake,” but Khloe Kardashian, 32, and Tristan Thompson, 26, are definitely the real deal. Khlo and her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38, took a break from all the drama that normally goes on on their reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians to film one of the simplest activities we’ve ever seen them do — watch TV. However, this wasn’t just some show they were tuning in to, but an NBA playoff game Khloe’s boyfriend was throwing down in!

“We never film us watching TV but tonight we made an exception! LOL #CavsNation,” Khloe captioned the pic she posted to Instagram on May 5 showing her sitting in a chair with Kourt laying on her lap and their family friend Jonathan Cheban, 43, sitting behind them as they all looked up at a big flat screen showing the Cleveland Cavaliers game against the Toronto Raptors.

The scene will probably be a great one for the show, even though it’s just the group watching TV. Why? Because the Cavs won the game and will be advancing further in the playoffs!

We are sure we couldn’t be more excited for Tristan than Khloe is with how much she has been supporting him this season. She is certainly very devoted to making sure he gets plenty of love and attention while the Cavs fight their way to the championship!

