Kentucky Derby Race & Awards Show: Highlight Pics From The 2017 Run For The Roses

Grab your giant hat and a mint julep cause we’re off to the races! The 2017 Kentucky Derby is in full swing down in Louisville and the pics from the May 6 horse race are totally epic. See the horses and jockeys (plus their major awards!) in all their Southern glory.

Every year on the first Saturday in May, racing enthusiasts take over Lousville, Kentucky as the finest horses in all the land are brought out to compete in the Kentucky Derby, and this year was no exception. On May 6, the 2017 Kentucky Derby started off with a bang and had fans at the race (and viewers at home) cheering until the last horse galloped over the finish line.

This year, Classic Empire and his jockey, Julien Leparoux, 33, were the 4-1 favorites to win the race, but there was still a chance that Always Dreaming with jockey John Velazquez, 45, or McCracken with Brian Hernandez Jr., 31, might grab the trophy. However, we wouldn’t have encouraged you to bet the farm on Fast And Accurate or Sonneteer, who were both given a 50-1 shot to win. But, hey, it’s your money!

The “Run For The Roses” takes place at Church Hills Downs and its attendance ranks first in North American horse racing, besting the Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes, and the Breeders’ Cup.

Maybe part of the reason the event boasts the largest crowd is the refreshing mint juleps the attendees are known to sip and the fabulous hats the ladies sport. Even if you aren’t lucky enough to wear your own large chapeau to the races, you can still tune in on TV or check out a live stream so you don’t miss any of the racing fun!

