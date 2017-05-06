‘SNL’ Mocks Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski For Sexual Chemistry & Engagement

Courtesy of NBC

WE SEE YOU, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. The co-hosts of MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ segment were mocked by the cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’ for keeping their engagement under wraps! Not only that, but did you see their sexual chemistry on-air?!

What’s going on over at MSNBC? Since when did reporting the news become so sexual? You can thank Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinkski for that. After dodging non-stop romance rumors for months, the journalists finally came clean on May 4 by announcing their engagement. Played by Kate McKinnon and Alex Moffat, Mika and Joe talked dirty to each other and flaunted SERIOUS PDA on-air, creeping the entire crew of MSNBC out! Watch below!

Truth be told, we’re pretty shocked SNL didn’t slam Donald Trump as harshly this week since he’s done SO many horrible things in the past few days. The biggest one, however, is definitely Trumpcare — a new GOP health care bill that narrowly passed in the House on May 4. Trumpcare not only replaces Obamacare but also puts many female oriented services at risk. For example, if a woman is raped, her medical care won’t be covered under the updated health plan. Trumpcare will also charge expectant moms 425% more to have a baby, and raise the cost of abortions and birth control pills in certain states.

But wait, the circus known as Trump’s presidency doesn’t stop there. The former business mogul signed a “religious liberty” executive order on May 4 that essentially guts the Johnson Amendment, which prohibits churches and other religious organizations from speaking and organizing politically. Of course he moved forward with this shocking policy on the National Day Of Prayer. In Trump’s words, the shocking policy is “protect and vigorously promote religious liberty.” So much for separating church and state!

