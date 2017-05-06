Conor McGregor & GF Dee Devlin Welcome Baby Boy — Find Out His Precious Name

Courtesy of Instagram

UFC champ Conor McGregor and his lovely girlfriend Dee Devlin welcomed a beautiful baby boy into the world on May 5 and we couldn’t have been more excited for them — until we found out his name! Find out the adorable moniker the couple gave their precious son.

Conor McGregor‘s newborn baby already has some big shoes to fill being the son of a UFC fighter, but he has even bigger shoes to fill with the name his parents gave him — Conor McGregor! The UFC star and his girlfriend Dee Devlin welcomed little Conor (gee, let’s hope this doesn’t get confusing) on May 5 and we think it’s just adorable that he’s rocking the same name as dear old dad.

The little guy’s full name is Conor Jack McGregor (he’ll go by Conor Jr.) and he was born at the Coombe Maternity Hospital in Ireland at 8 p.m., according to the Irish Mirror.

“He came in at 8 pounds 14 ounces,” Conor Jr.’s grandpa and Conor Sr.’s dad, Tony McGregor, said. “The whole family are absolutely delighted.” We are too!

The cherry on top of this super cute naming game? Conor already has his own verified Instagram account. Wow! He’s already a little overachiever. Conor may be the most popular name for a little boy in Ireland, but we think in this particular case it is absolutely epic and unique! Excellent naming job, you guys!

Dana White and Conor (senior!) previously said they would be putting the talks of a possible fight with Floyd Mayweather on hold until the baby was born, but now Conor (junior!) has been welcomed into the world and dad can get back to fighting!

HollywoodLifers, do you love little Conor’s name? Do you think it was a great choice? Give us all your thoughts below!

