Rihanna & Chris Brown Are Planning To ‘Link Up’ Soon — Getting Back Together?

Here we go AGAIN! Fans definitely haven’t seen the last of Rihanna and the Chris Brown, as the on-off exes have plans to ‘link up’ soon! HollywoodLife.com has all the EXCLUSIVE details on whether or not they’ll get back together after celebrating his 28th birthday.

When Chris Brown blew out the birthday candles on his birthday cake, he was probably wishing for Rihanna, 29! The night of the rapper’s 28th birthday on May 5 turned out to be a monumental moment for the exes. Apparently RiRi called him to say, “I love you,” and he said it back without hesitation. That’s when they made plans to hangout again sometime soon. “The plan is to hopefully link up when their respective schedules allow it,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. That’s sweet and all, but are they really doing this AGAIN?!

Maybe it’s a good thing that the “Love On The Brain” singer gave him a call, considering there was another HUGE factor in play on his birthday. Smack in the middle of Grooves nightclub in Houston club, the “Zero” rapper was served with restraining order papers from ex Karrueche Tran. This comes weeks after the model stepped in front of a judge, claiming Chris beat her multiple times while they were dating. He was directly handed the papers from a process server when he tried making his way out of the club. The hearing is scheduled for later this month.

Nothing screams happy birthday like a restraining order, right? At least Chris has RiRi’s shoulder to cry on during this difficult time. Through all their ups and downs, there’s still a comfort level that turns them BOTH on! “To be out on the town with her again and turning up, would be just what the doctor ordered.” Maybe sex with Rihanna really is that amazing, or so she says in one of her songs!

