12 Times Brad Pitt Proved He Was The Ultimate Doting Dad Before Angelina Jolie Split

Since his split from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt hasn’t gotten to spend much time with his six kids. Before that, though, he was always the definition of a doting dad whenever cameras caught him with the children. Look back at the adorable pics here!

The exact details of what went down on the flight where Angelina Jolie, 41, accused Brad Pitt, 53, of child abuse are still unclear, but before that, the actor never came off as anything but a great father. Although we haven’t seen Brad with his kids since the split, he used to proudly tote them around in the ten years before Angie filed for divorce.

From walking red carpets, navigating through crowded airports and going on family vacations, Brad always happily had a handle on the children, and it was documented by paparazzi over the years. Click through the gallery above to check out some of Brad’s sweetest moments with the kids!

Now that it’s been almost eight months since his split from Angelina, things are slowly getting better for the 51-year-old. He recently had an overnight visit with the kids and has been spending more and more time with them, while also vowing to better himself for them in the future.

Plus, he revealed in his GQ Style interview that he and Angie have agreed they do not want a court battle filled with “vitriolic hatred,” so even though they haven’t settled their divorce and custody just yet, it seems things will be a lot more civil from here on out.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brad is a good dad? Do you think he’ll get joint custody of the kids?

