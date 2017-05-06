Backgrid

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton positively made us swoon when they took her kids out on the cutest family day trip to an ice skating rink! The photo from their little date will absolutely warm your heart, but which of Gwen’s kids didn’t join in?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton somehow managed to out cute themselves yet again! The adorable couple took Gwen’s two youngest kids Apollo, 3, and Zuma, 8, to the ice skating rink on May 5. They totally looked like the picture perfect family together just hanging out on a casual Friday afternoon. Did Gwen’s oldest son Kingston, 10, decide to skip out on the fun?

Gwen looked gorgeous with minimal makeup and her blonde hair in casual waves. She rocked super cute jeans with fun flower details near the pockets and a slightly sheer white tank that offered a peak at her black bra. She tied the whole look together with checkered skater shoes and a white jacket. Blake looked chill too with jeans, a black button down shirt, and a baseball cap.

There hasn’t been anything that’s stopped Gwen and Blake and they only seem to get stronger as a pair. Fans totally agreed and completely flipped out when Blake posted a precious Instagram of Gwen’s face on the Empire State Building in New York City. “Ok.. To whomever put my girlfriends picture on the Empire State Building thanks a lot…. How can I top that s—?!!” he joked. Blake’s followers immediately started telling him he should propose to Gwen and get married. “Propose to her on The Voice finale! You two are the sweetest couple,” one user wrote. It could totally be a possibility because they’ve talked about it on the show. “What about, like, a proposal on the show?” their fellow judge Alicia Keys quizzed the couple. Blake asked if that would make Gwen feel “weird” and she had the absolute sweetest answer. “That’d be my dream come true!” she told him with a giggle.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blake and Gwen look like the perfect family? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.