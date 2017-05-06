Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Are The Picture Perfect Family On Date With Her Kids — Pic

Sat, May 6, 2017 11:10am EDT by 1 Comment
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton kids
Backgrid
View Gallery
14 Photos

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton positively made us swoon when they took her kids out on the cutest family day trip to an ice skating rink! The photo from their little date will absolutely warm your heart, but which of Gwen’s kids didn’t join in?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton somehow managed to out cute themselves yet again! The adorable couple took Gwen’s two youngest kids Apollo, 3, and Zuma, 8, to the ice skating rink on May 5. They totally looked like the picture perfect family together just hanging out on a casual Friday afternoon. Did Gwen’s oldest son Kingston, 10, decide to skip out on the fun?

Gwen looked gorgeous with minimal makeup and her blonde hair in casual waves. She rocked super cute jeans with fun flower details near the pockets and a slightly sheer white tank that offered a peak at her black bra. She tied the whole look together with checkered skater shoes and a white jacket. Blake looked chill too with jeans, a black button down shirt, and a baseball cap.

Click Here For More Adorable Pics Of Blake & Gwen

There hasn’t been anything that’s stopped Gwen and Blake and they only seem to get stronger as a pair. Fans totally agreed and completely flipped out when Blake posted a precious Instagram of Gwen’s face on the Empire State Building in New York City. “Ok.. To whomever put my girlfriends picture on the Empire State Building thanks a lot…. How can I top that s—?!!” he joked. Blake’s followers immediately started telling him he should propose to Gwen and get married. “Propose to her on The Voice finale! You two are the sweetest couple,” one user wrote. It could totally be a possibility because they’ve talked about it on the show. “What about, like, a proposal on the show?” their fellow judge Alicia Keys quizzed the couple. Blake asked if that would make Gwen feel “weird” and she had the absolute sweetest answer. “That’d be my dream come true!” she told him with a giggle.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Blake and Gwen look like the perfect family? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

More Gwen & Blake News:

‘The Voice’ Season 11 — Photos
Gwen Stefani Shockingly Ruptures Eardrum & Is Forced To Cancel Show -- Is She Okay?
'The Voice' Outtakes: Gwen Stefani Reveals She Fell Off Her Horse -- Watch

Copyright © 2017 Hollywoodlife.com, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

ad