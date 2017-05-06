Barcelona Vs. Villarreal Live Stream: Watch The Thrilling La Liga Match Online

Rex/Shutterstock

Barcelona remains on top of La Liga’s table. Yet, if they slip up during their May 6 game against Villarreal, Lionel Messi and crew can kiss the championship good-bye. The match is set for 12:30 PM ET so tune in to watch!

Going into this match, Barcelona remains tied with Real Madrid at 81 points, but leads La Liga due to goal differential. With three games remaining in the season, Barca has to be absolutely perfect, all while hoping Los Blancos bumble one of their remaining four matches.

So, what would normally be a pleasant meeting with Villarreal CF has suddenly become a must-win match for Lionel Messi, 29, Neymar, 25, and Luis Suarez, 30. For El Submarino Amarillo, they’re chasing down a Top Four finish, so don’t expect Villarreal to roll over and play dead in this match.

Barca bounced Villarreal out of the Copa Del Rey, going over 3-1 in both legs of the semi-finals. However, when the team met in La Liga on Jan. 8, it took Messi scoring a free kick in the 90th minute salvage the game. Nocola Sansone scored early in the second half of that initial league fixture, and had not Messi been the hero of the day, the Blaugrana would have suffered a catastrophic loss.

Thankfully, Barcelona received some good news ahead of this game. Andres Iniesta, 32, trained ahead of the game, indicating he could return to the team after sitting out the 3-0 victory over Espanyol on April 29. The team confirmed Andres’s return via a press release on its official website, according to the International Business Times.

Barcelona needs all hands on deck. Following this match, Barca takes on las Palmas on May 14 before closing out La Liga’s season against Eibar. Meanwhile, Real Madrid takes on Granada, Sevilla, Malaga. They have a make up a postponed Feb. 5 match with Celta Vigo, which could ultimately decide who wins La Liga. If Los Blancos, who went on a record-setting unbeaten streak during the 2016-17 season, lose or draw during any of those four games, it’ll practically hand Barca the championship.

