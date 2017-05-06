Angelina Jolie Is Feeling ‘Sad & Lonely’ After Brad Pitt Split: Why Her Kids Are Worried

FameFlyNet

Poor Angelina Jolie! Ever since the Brad Pitt split, she’s been feeling awfully ‘sad and lonely.’ The actress’ drastic change in mood has now taken a toll on her kids, who are worried sick about their mother. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE!

Reality might finally be setting in for Angelina Jolie, 41. “The last few months have really taken a toll, and she’s been feeling extremely sad and lonely,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “All of the kids are worried about her — Maddox particularly. He’s assumed the role of ‘man of the house’ now Brad [Pitt] is no longer there. Maddox is constantly trying to get his mom to cheer up and live a healthy, happy life.”

The former couple spent over a DECADE together, so it’s completely natural that the Tomb Raider alum is missing her partner in crime. Not only that, but she may be regretting her decision to divorce him now that he’s taking better care of himself and owning up his mistakes — namely in the GQ interview. “She will always love Brad and feels like anything is possible for their future and the future of their family,” a different source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “That interview was a step in the right direction.” A reconciliation isn’t totally out of the question, you guys!

But wait, whatever happened to the actress’ mystery man? The British philanthropist she was supposedly marrying? Only seven months after leaving the Fight Club actor, Angie was reportedly in a serious relationship again. For awhile it sounded like she was happily moving on and even introduced her kids to the guy. Did something happen between them? Brad, 53, wasn’t happy about the new romance rumors going around town, but now he may have nothing to worry about!

