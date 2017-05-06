REX/Shutterstock

‘American Idol’ has a new home at ABC and Ryan Seacrest could be back as host, according to an exciting new report! You won’t believe when the show’s expected to be back on air!

American Idol is back! The beloved singing competition reportedly was bought by ABC on Friday, May 5, according to TMZ. Fox reportedly came in with a “strong” last minute bid to Freemantle (the company that produced Idol), but lost out. ABC reportedly bought the show and has hopes that former host Ryan Seacrest, 42, will return. He just started his new co-hosting gig with Kelly Ripa, 46, on ABC’s morning talk show hit Live With Kelly & Ryan on Monday, May 2.

ABC will reportedly reveal the deal officially in about a week during their upfronts, according to TMZ. The competition would heat back up in March 2018, the sources said so you have time to start practicing that show-stopping audition solo! That would be so exciting to have Idol back on the air again, but Ryan’s schedule would be beyond brutal if he returned.

The show would reportedly run on Sundays so that would mean Ryan would have to fly to LA after wrapping Live With Kelly on Thursdays. The real rough part of his week would be Sunday and Monday. He would have to host Idol Sunday night then jump back on the plane around 7 PM PT (10:00 PM ET) to make it back in time for film with Kelly again on Monday morning at 9am ET! Ryan’s crazy work week would just be getting started because then he would have to get back on the plane to go do the results show in LA for Idol before flying back to NYC again to host with Kelly for Tuesday. He better be really good at snoozing on a plane!

