Kentucky Derby: Katie Couric, Megyn Kelly & More Celebs Rocking Amazing Hats

AP Images/Courtesy of Instagram

Some head to the races for the horses, but others go for the fashion! The 2017 Kentucky Derby was the place to be on May 6, as fans of both racing and style gathered together. And, as is customary, stars did their best to outdo each other with the most outlandish hats they could find.

The Kentucky Derby is the most popular of all North American horse races, but that may not be because of the impressive thoroughbreds that gallop along the track. Nope, one of the most amazing things about the “Run For The Roses” is the fabulous hats that almost every lady rocks while watching the “Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports.” Of course few people go all out in the way celebs do. Just check out their amazing looks in the gallery above!

At this year’s race on May 6, we watched many stars prance around Churchill Downs in Louisville wearing fancy clothes and epic hats, including Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers, Megyn Kelly, Jerry Rice, Harry Connick Jr, Josh Henderson, Justin Hartley, Joey Fatone, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Tom Brady, as well as ton of other New England Patriots.

While the ladies are the ones who generally sport the fantastical chapeaus, the men get in on the fun by wearing their racing bests, that means sporting brightly colored suits and ties.

With the race starting at 6:34 PM ET, the stars and other attendees have time to grab a mint julep, hang at the fancy parties, and place their bets before settling in to scream and shout while watching all of the excitement. Let’s just hope that nobody loses their hat as they are jumping up and down! Those things look expensive!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this year’s Kentucky Derby hats? Whose is your favorite? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.